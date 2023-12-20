BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hall Ambulance team welcomed some new graduates into the workforce on Tuesday.

After ten weeks of intensive training, 11 recruits graduated from Class 45 of the Hall EMT Academy on Dec. 19. The ceremony took place around 3 p.m., in downtown Bakersfield.

The Hall EMT Academy, which was established in 2001, provides recruits training as they prepare to become emergency medical technicians. Training began back on Sept. 12, and covered everything from patient assessments and airway management to trauma emergencies and mass casualty incidents. Hall says all students passed the NREMT exam.

One of the graduates today gave some advice for future academy recruits.

“It’s definitely not going to be easy, it’s going to take a lot of hours, a lot of studying, some time away from the family, but its definitely going to be worth in the end because you get to go out there and really serve our community in a way that not everybody does”, said Guillermo Toledo. “I’m pretty sure its going to be very fulfilling work.”

The graduates will soon begin five weeks of on-the-job training.