BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance opened recruitment for Class 42 of the Hall EMT Academy, this 10 week program starts Sept. 20 and prepares individuals to start working with the Hall Ambulance 911 system as an EMT, according to a news release.

According to the release, an EMT works as a first responder, assists with patient care and provides safe transport to the hospital.

The minimum qualifications to apply for the Hall EMT Academy includes, a high school diploma or GED completed and a valid driver’s license. Applicants must also be at least 20 years old by the start of training and insurable by Hall Ambulance Service’s insurance provider.

There is no cost for the recruits and they will receive a training wage while completing the program, according to the release. Upon successful completion of the program, Hall EMT graduates start their career earning $41,000 a year along with benefits.

The release says, the training will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy. The weekly trainings will include assessment training, quizzes and exams.

The deadline to apply is July 15, for more information about this program visit the Hall Ambulance website.