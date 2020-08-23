Hall Ambulance team sent to help with disaster relief as CZU Lightning Complex near Santa Cruz continues to burn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hall Ambulance sent a fleet of ambulances to help ease the burden of medical staff working to help people affected by the CZU Lightning Complex fires in Northern California.

The “ambulance strike team,” as the company calls it, departed from Bakersfield just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Five ambulances, each carrying a paramedic, EMT, and paramedic field supervisor, are set to arrive with emergency medical supplies designed for use in disasters, the company said.

The CZU Lightning Complex fires began Monday night in the Big Basin Redwoods north of Santa Cruz. As of Saturday, it has hospitalized three firefighters, damaged or destroyed 97 structures and threatened more than 24,000 more, according to Cal Fire.

It is 5 percent contained.