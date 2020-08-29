Hall Ambulance team returns from providing medical aid in Santa Cruz wildfire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Hall Ambulance Strike Team returned from assisting in emergency response in the ongoing CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz.

The team returned to Bakersfield Thursday night after leaving for Santa Cruz County on Aug. 22.

The team of five paramedics, seven emergency medical technicians and a paramedic field supervisor provided around the clock medical support at an evacuation center in Watsonville, Hall Ambulance said.

The CZU Lightning Complex has burned more than 82,500 acres since Aug. 16 and is at 26% containment.