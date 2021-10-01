Hall Ambulance starts service in Delano, McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance announced Friday that it has begun serving the cities of Delano and McFarland.

The county Board of Supervisors this week transferred ownership of Delano Ambulance Service to Hall, which said in a news release it has been working to ensure a smooth transition as Delano employees join the company.

“When my husband started Hall Ambulance in 1971, he did so with the vision to introduce his standard of care to as many Kern County residents as possible,” Lavonne C. Hall, president and CEO, said in the release. “From the company’s first expansion in 1975 (Arvin) to its most recent in 2014 (Wasco), Hall Ambulance has experienced steady growth built on a positive reputation of providing high-quality pre-hospital care to the communities we serve.”