Hall Ambulance personnel begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance personnel began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Kern County Public Health partnered with Auburn Pharmacy to give the vaccine to Hall’s first responders, according to a news release. Groups of 10 employees at a time are traveling to the pharmacy to get their shots. The vaccine is free, and Hall is covering the cost of administering the shots to its employees.

“Hall Ambulance encourages everyone to research the vaccine and make an informed decision on whether to receive it,” the release said. “Additionally, the company encourages people to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.”