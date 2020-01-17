Hall Ambulance paramedic to be featured in Disney+ series next week

An intern paramedic with Hall Ambulance will be featured next week as part of a Disney+ TV series.

The organization said Anthony Dominguez will be part of the Jan. 24 episode of the Kristen Bell-produced show “Encore,” which reunites high school drama students, who subsequently work with Broadway professionals to put on a follow-up performance as adults.

Dominguez attended Pacifica Christian School in Santa Monica and participated in the school’s production of the musical “Ragtime” during his years there.

Last summer, Hall Ambulance Public Information Officer Mark Corum said Dominguez was contacted on his Facebook account by Disney about participating in the series. At the time, he was just finishing his paramedic training with Hall Ambulance.

Corum said Dominguez was initially uncertain about the veracity of the offer and contacted some of his classmates to see if they had also been contacted by Disney, which they had.

In August, Corum said Dominguez participated in filming for the episode. While much of it was done in Los Angeles, he said there was some filming done in Bakersfield at Hall Ambulance’s EMS Academy.

Dominguez wasn’t available to comment on this story on Friday. For more information about “Encore,” visit https://bit.ly/2trNP7O.