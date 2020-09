BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A person has been killed in a crash on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 11:06 a.m., officers were sent to investigate a crash at Highway 178 and the Upper Richbar Picnic Area. The mouth of the canyon has been temporarily closed, according to CHP. No other details are available at this time.