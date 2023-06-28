BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance is looking for the next generation of EMS workers for its 45th class of the Hall EMT Academy.

The academy term begins in September, but the deadline to apply is July 14. The free training program prepares attendees to become licensed emergency medical technicians in about 10 weeks and offers job placement with Hall on completion.

Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and a driving record insurable by Hall Ambulance`s insurance provider.

Hours include nights and weekends. Applicants must be available for all shifts and be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

For more information, visit the Hall Ambulance website.