BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance was chosen by the National EMS Memorial Service as the second stop for its “Moving Honors” program recognizing 59 first responders who died in the line of duty.

The Moving Honors program began Friday in Riverside and is scheduled to travel 6,500 miles in just 28 days to Arlington, VA, for the National EMS Weekend of Honor July 21 to 23rd.

The event featured a replica of the Tree of Life with all 59 names of fallen EMS workers written on the trees leaves. Each name was read aloud followed by a moment of silence.

Hall Ambulances and EMS officials escorted the Moving Honors Ambulance out of town towards its next stop in Las Vegas.