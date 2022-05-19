BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week, Hall Ambulance is honoring the former mayor along with others who have dedicated their lives to responding to those in need of medical aid.

CEO Lavonne Hall recently unveiled the new Hall Ambulance Memorial, which was redesigned with blue granite, bronze lettering and stone to pay proper tribute to past and future fallen employees.

The Memorial can be visited on the south side of 21st Street between N and O Streets, in downtown Bakersfield.