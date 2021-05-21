Hall Ambulance announces Employees of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In recognition of National EMS Week, Hall Ambulance has announced its Employees of the Year.

Hall Ambulance said it has celebrated its employees this week by treating them with breakfast burritos, sub-sandwiches and ice cream as well as items such as T-shirts and lanyards. On Wednesday, the company held its Founder’s Day Awards, where it announced this year’s Employees of the Year.

“These past 15 months have been exhausting and stressful for EMS workers who found themselves on the frontline of the pandemic in addition to continuing to respond to routine 911 requests for medical aid,” Hall Ambulance said in a news release. “Many were impacted by COVID-19 in their personal lives yet remained focused on tending to the needs of their community.”

This year’s award recipients are:

Paramedic of the Year: Shane Courtis

Courtis started his career more than 20 years ago as a supply technician, working his way up to become a paramedic. In 2020, he ranked at the top or near the top in most calls completed, most COVID-19 transports, most compliments and also had perfect attendance, Hall Ambulance said.

EMT of the Year: Michelle Gutierrez

Gutierrez started at Hall Ambulance in January 2019 and works primarily in Shafter and extra shifts in Bakersfield. During her time as a patient care provider, the company said she maintained 100% compliance of the clinical core measures. She maintains an excellent attendance record and worked 80 extra shifts.

Paramedic Field Supervisor of the Year: Steve Prater

Prater began his EMS career as a Hall Ambulance Explorer. He has since progressed from becoming an EMT, then a paramedic and in 2005 became a paramedic field supervisor. He currently serves Hall Ambulance’s East Kern operations area.

Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year: Sylvia Ricks

Hall Ambulance said Ricks has always been a great mentor and leader in its Communications Center. In 2020, she took her dedication further by becoming an EMD preceptor and applied to become a relief communications supervisor. The company said Ricks has maintained the lowest time for call entry in the Communications Center in 2020 and graded at over 96% compliant or high compliant EMD performance during this period.