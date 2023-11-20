BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance is looking to hire and train Class 46 of the Hall EMT Academy starting in February.

The training will prepare candidates to become licensed emergency medical technicians in 10 weeks.

Hall Ambulance officials say if the candidate successfully completes the free paid training program they are guaranteed a job placement with Hall Ambulance.

An emergency medical technician works on the front lines to assess illness and injuries, provide basic life support care, prepare patients for transport and safely operate an ambulance.

Graduates of the Hall EMT Academy start at $43,825.60 per year which is above California’s median wage of $36,330 for EMTs, according to ambulance officials.

New age requirements make it possible for applicants to start their EMS career earlier.

To apply, you must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and a driving record insurable by Hall Ambulance’s insurance provider. You must be available and willing to work all assigned shifts and able to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds, according to ambulance officials.

Click here for more information. The last day to apply is Nov. 27.