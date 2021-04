BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you want to save lives around Kern County, Hall Ambulance may have a spot for you.

The ambulance service is accepting applications for its next Hall EMT Academy beginning June 15.

Hall Ambulance says the training can start you on a path becoming an EMT in about 12 weeks. You don’t need prior EMT or healthcare training.

Applications are due April 30. You can apply at Hall’s website.