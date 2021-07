BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance is accepting applications for its next Hall EMT Academy beginning Sept. 28.

The ambulance service says the training can start you on a path to becoming an emergency medical technician in about eight weeks. You don’t need prior EMT or healthcare training.

Applications are due July 31. Visit Hall’s website for more information on qualifications and the academy.

Visit here to submit an application.