BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance is looking for new students to fill the next class of its EMT Academy.

It’s a zero-cost training program that prepares recruits to become licensed emergency medical technicians in about 10 weeks.

If they complete training, they get guaranteed job placement with Hall Ambulance. Starting salary is $44,000 a year.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent GED, a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

You can apply for the program using this link. The deadline to apply is March 24.