Hall Ambulance held its 35th graduation this evening and now has a new group ready to help you in the event of an emergency.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Elks Lodge on 30th Street. A dozen men and women completed the the Hall EMT academy over a seven-week period.

For the first time that the Hall Paramedic Academy has had 14 students graduate. All of the paramedics were working as EMTs at Hall Ambulance before taking their career a step further.