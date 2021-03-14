Haircuts for Humanity provides free haircuts for communities in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Haircuts for Humanity is a foundation that provides people in the community who are going through hard times with free haircuts.

People got free haircuts Sunday at Wilson Park.

Local cosmetologist Bianca Haynes, has volunteered at numerous community service events over the past five years. Recently, she’s branched out on her own with Haircuts for Humanity to beautify the community.

“We get paid doing this everyday, but I feel way more rewarded when I do it just to do it for free,” Haynes said.

Haircuts for Humanity plans to hold this event two more times this year in hopes of reaching people for back-to-school season and the holidays.