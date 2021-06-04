Haggin Oaks neighborhood celebrates retiring mail carrier

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A neighborhood in Haggin Oaks celebrated the retirement of their beloved mailman.

Residents living on Haggin Oaks Boulevard in southwest Bakersfield set up signs on their front yards wishing Alvaro “Alvie” Ramos a happy retirement. They say Alvie has become a fixture in their community, knowing everybody by name and always lending a helping hand when possible.

“He has been an amazing mailman all these years and has been a part of all our families, so I thought it was kind of nice to honor him,” Haggin Oaks resident Sue Thomas said.

After a 37-year career with the US Postal Service, Alvie said he’s looking forward to spending time with friends and family, relaxing and enjoying his life.

“It’s going to be like I’m on vacation – a neverending vacation,” Alvie said.







