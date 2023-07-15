BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weekly Haggin Oaks Farmers Market has announced a change in hours amid Kern County’s second heat wave.

According to an Instagram post, the market will be operating Sunday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market normally begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

The market will still be held at its normal location at the Kaiser Permanente at 8800 Ming Ave., according to the post.

The Haggin Oaks Farmers Market is organized by The Hen’s Roost, a company dedicated to offering local food at the best quality, according to their website.

Each week, the farmers market offers fresh goods from local farmers in accordance with Kaiser’s commitment of ‘helping to create a healthier community.’ There will also be small batch food crafters, artists and small business owners at the event.

For more information, visit The Hen’s Roost website.