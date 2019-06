BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A celebration of the late great Merle Haggard and the Bakersfield Sound at the Kern County Museum on Saturday.

The community celebrated the country tunes with dancing and singing at the 3rd Annual Haggard Boxcar Musical Festival.

Noel and Ben Haggard performed at the festival, along with Mo Pitney, and local bands Truxton Mile and The Nightlife Band.

The event brought out hundreds to enjoy the iconic sounds of Bakersfield.