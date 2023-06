BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection at Hageman and Coffee roads is scheduled to be partially closed early Friday morning for repaving, according to city officials.

City officials say the repaving project is scheduled to start at 4 a.m. and be completed by 10 a.m. Friday.

Photo courtesy of the city of Bakersfield.

The center portion of the intersection will be closed but the outside lanes will be open in both directions.

Officials say motorists driving north and south on Coffee Road will need to turn right at the intersection.