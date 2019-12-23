Chabad of Bakersfield hosts annual Menorah Lighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield marked the first night of Hanukkah with the first of many lit candles.

Chabad of Bakersfield hosted the annual Menorah Lighting at The Marketplace this evening.

The first of the eight candles were lit, in a ceremony that included traditional Jewish treats and games like dreidel.

It’s a Jewish tradition but the entire community was invited.

Director Esther Schlanger said with all of the evil in the world it’s good for people to come together and share some happiness and support.

“Just one little flame really takes away the darkness,” said Schlanger. “That’s what we all have the ability to bring a little light in our lives just like the flame in the menorah.”

17’s Eytan Wallace spent his day off celebrating Hanukkah.

He has a message for Kern County: “This holiday is all about welcoming light into our world it’s called the festival of lights, and the Jewish community of Kern County is dedicated to making this community just a community of light and a better community for all so Happy Hanukkah to all.”