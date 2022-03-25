BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hockey game between local first responders will happen this Saturday at Mechanic’s Bank Arena at 2 p.m.

The annual Guns and Hoses game will pit law enforcement and firefighters against each other for charity. Tickets are on sale now for $22 per group. The event is followed by a Condor’s game at 7 p.m. Tickets get people entry to both events.

Organizers said a portion of ticket sales will go to the Public Safety Professionals Retreat, which works with first responders struggling with PTSD.

The deadline to buy tickets is tonight at midnight. Purchase your tickets here.