Gun violence continues to take lives in Kern County

Gun violence continues to take the lives of residents in Kern County. With October ending the county had 10 homicides, all but one linked to a gun.

Smaller communities like McFarland and Delano had two homicides each and Wasco with one this month. In Bakersfield there were four fatal shootings and one person dead by stabbing.

The last two weeks of the month were the bloodiest. In 14 days there were seven homicides all but one due to gun violence.

On Oct. 24 Delano PD launched a Gun Violence Response Operation in response to this month’s shootings in their community.

Since then a second round of the operation launched with the aid of over 70 officers throughout Kern County agencies on Tuesday. The operation led to no arrests linked to the recent homicides, but confiscated a large amount of methamphetamine.

“We located three handguns, 13 pounds of methamphetamine,” Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.

Delano PD believes that gangs are at fault for the recent fatal shootings in its community and that drug money is their number one source of income.

“The [drugs] would have been consumed by people in our community who end up jobless sometimes homeless because they get addicted,” Nevarez said.

Kern County is not new to homicides ranking number one in homicides in the state for the second straight year in 2018.

A report released in July by the California Department of Justice revealed Kern County had 11.1. homicides per 100,000 people in 2018. Number two on the list with far less at 8.1 homicides in Humboldt County.

Heading into November Kern County currently sits at 86 homicides for 2019, 13 fewer than this time last year. Nine of 10 homicides in October remain unsolved.

KGET’s Homicide Tracker is our commitment to the victims of violence in Kern County. We offer tributes to victims through the words of their friends and family not just through police reports.

