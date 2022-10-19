BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fred L. Thompson Jr. High School was placed on a brief lockdown after the police department received an anonymous call about a gun on campus with investigation the threat was unfounded, according to the school district.

The school was on lockdown for about 15 to 20 minutes while police investigated, according to the Panama Buena Vista Union School District.

The school district said two suspects were detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.