BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some lucky kids are getting mobile this Christmas thanks to a big bicycle donation from Guinn Construction.

Every year the construction company drops off 20 bicycles for kids for Christmas. For many of the children, it will be their very first bike.

The tradition started more than four decades ago at the Elks Club when the Guinn family started passing out turkeys for the holidays.

“He [my father] started with tricycles, and this is what it’s gone to,” said Gary Guinn with the construction company. “We want to take care of the little kids, and he loved children. It’s in his honor.”

The tradition has been passed down to three generations in the Guinn family, where they deliver the joy of Christmas through a brand new bicycle.