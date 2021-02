BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Guild House announced on Tuesday that it will open for outdoor dining again starting next month.

The restaurant will offer limited outdoor seating Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning March 2. Takeout will also be available.

To view their menu, visit guildhousebakersfield.org and click on “Monthly Menus.” Reservations are recommended.

You can also contact the Guild House at 661-325-5478.