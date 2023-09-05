BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Guild House Restaurant has opened its doors as of Tuesday to serve gourmet lunches to customers for its 65th season.

The restaurant is run by volunteers, who serve gourmet lunches every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $23 and includes soup, a main entrée or entrée salad, dessert, and coffee or tea.

The restaurant is located in downtown Bakersfield at 1905 18th St.

All proceeds benefit local children and families at the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic, the restaurant said.

Reservations are not required, but recommended. To make a reservation or to order a “to-go” lunch, call 661-325-5478.