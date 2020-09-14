Guild House Restaurant hosting ‘Murder Mystery Dinner’ in late September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local sleuths and puzzle solvers should reserve seats now for a night of intrigue at the Guild House Restaurant.

The establishment’s “Murder Mystery Dinner,” which comes with a three-course meal and a wine selection from Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. in addition to its “delicious” mystery, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Cost is $75 per person and reservations are required by Sept. 21. All proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Center.

To make a reservation, click here or call Bobby at 661-399-0344.