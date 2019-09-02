Guild House reopens for lunch beginning Sept. 3

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Guild House, a Bakersfield restaurant run entirely by volunteers, is getting ready to begin serving meals again.

The restaurant opens Tuesday, Sept. 3 for lunch. They’ll be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The volunteer chefs and staff serve up a full meal at a cost of only $17.50.

All proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic — a non-profit focusing on mental health.

The Guild House is located at 18th and F streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

You can call the restaurant at 661-325-5478.

