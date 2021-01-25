Guild House offering take-out Valentine’s Day dinners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Guild House Restaurant in Downtown Bakersfield is offering a Valentine’s dinner.

Orders need to be placed by Feb. 12 and can be picked up on Valentine’s Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meals are $35 per person.

The menu includes New England Clam Chowder, Chicken Cordon Bleu & Irish Mornay Sauce, three-grain rice and sauteed fresh vegetables, rolls with butter, chocolate cake and chocolate-covered strawberries.

You can call 661-345-5478 to place an order. Visit their website for more.

The Guild House is located at 1905 18th Street.

