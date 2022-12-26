BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enjoy a New York strip steak or grilled salmon salad with sides and dessert at Guild House restaurant this New Year’s Eve.

Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. and priced at $30 plus tax and tip. Both entrees come with French onion soup, rolls and butter and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. Those who choose the steak will get au gratin potatoes, green beans and winter greens with “Jack’s dressing,” while diners who opt for the salmon will be treated to a chef’s holiday appetizer.

Reservations are required. All proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic. For more information click here.