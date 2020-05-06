Guild House hosts donation parade for new stove

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of the Guild House and the Child Guidance Guild of Bakersfield, Inc. hosted a donation parade for a new stove as part of Give Big Kern.

The Give Big Kern Donation Parade began at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at the Guild House and had members present so people can make curbside donations. Only a handful of members were at the Guild House practicing social distancing and wearing gloves and masks while they collected donations.

The parade route began at 17th and F Streets traveling west, then turn north on D Street, and finally turn east on 18th Street to pass by the front of the Guild House. The group also paraded outside local hospitals in downtown Bakersfield.

The Guild House set a goal of $10,000 and have already raised more than half of their goal.

“Thanks to the generosity of individual Guild House members, Guild House workday teams and the community, we are more than halfway toward reaching our goal,” said Guild House President Renée Kinzel.