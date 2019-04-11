Local News

Guarantee Shoe Center hosts 'Shoes for the Homeless' drive

By:

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 10:03 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 10:03 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The number of people living on Kern County streets continues to rise and little things go a long way to help - like shoes.

The Guarantee Shoe Center kicked off its 27th Annual Shoes for the Homeless Drive Wednesday.

Donations of new or gently-used shoes can be dropped off to Guarantee Shoe Center on the corner of 21st Street and Chester Ave. in Downtown Bakersfield.

The donated shoes will go to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission at Kern County.

Owner, Roscoe Rolnik, says in the past 26 years, the drive has netted more than 80,000 pairs of shoes.

The shoe center will continue to accept donations until April 28.

Plus, if you bring in a pair of shoes, you'll get $10 off when you buy any shoe that's at least $60.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center