Guarantee Shoe Center hosts 'Shoes for the Homeless' drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The number of people living on Kern County streets continues to rise and little things go a long way to help - like shoes.

The Guarantee Shoe Center kicked off its 27th Annual Shoes for the Homeless Drive Wednesday.

Donations of new or gently-used shoes can be dropped off to Guarantee Shoe Center on the corner of 21st Street and Chester Ave. in Downtown Bakersfield.

The donated shoes will go to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission at Kern County.

Owner, Roscoe Rolnik, says in the past 26 years, the drive has netted more than 80,000 pairs of shoes.

The shoe center will continue to accept donations until April 28.

Plus, if you bring in a pair of shoes, you'll get $10 off when you buy any shoe that's at least $60.