BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Guarantee Shoe Center announced the “Shoes for our Homeless Drive” will be extended until May 9.

The local shoe drive benefits the Open Door Network, according to organizers. The amount of donations received this year is so incredible, that organizers decided to extend the drive.

“Oh my gosh. We’ve just had an overwhelming amount of shoes donated so people are still bringing in bags and bags and boxes and boxes so we figured let’s extend it a little more,” Sarah Rolnick with the Guarantee Shoe Center said.

Organizers say this year, they received 4,000 pairs of shoes from vendors alone and another 4,000 pairs from the community.

Usable shoes can be dropped off downtown at Guarantee Shoe Center, at the KGET-TV studios and at Capital Dental Group on Camino Media.