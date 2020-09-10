Gruesome viral video highlights the importance of this year’s National Suicide Prevention Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the number of suicide attempts continues to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, many mental health experts have said this year’s Suicide Prevention Month may be the most important to date. However, the month has kicked off with a gruesome viral video showcasing a live-streamed suicide. The post, which has been circulating on social media, scared thousands of children on the popular app TikTok.

Dr. Corey Gonzales, a Clinical Psychologist, says “trauma is difficult for anyone, let alone an adolescent or a child seeing something like that.”

The horrifying experience came after 33-year-old army veteran Ronnie McNutt live-streamed the graphic event to his Facebook page. The video circulated on multiple sites, before landing on TikTok, where children mistakenly viewed it on the app’s popular “For You” homepage.

“There is something legitimately called vicarious trauma, all this video out there now,” said Dr. Gonzales. “People are getting traumatized from these images.”

The video adds more distress for a generation of kids already dealing with an unprecedented level of depression.

“Normally we have about nine percent of the population dealing with anxiety and depression, but right now it’s about 40%,” said Dr. Gonzales. “The numbers for suicide are going to be very bad as well.”

The increasing number of suicide attempts even has some California lawmakers pushing for an Office for Suicide Prevention. State Assemblyman James Ramos is pushing a bill called AB-2112. If it passes, this law will help the state offer resources for mental health.

Meanwhile, the TikTok continues to purge the post from view. However, Dr. Gonzales says parents should reach out to their children and find out if they watched the graphic video.

“Reach out to your child, connect with your child, and see how they are doing,” said Dr. Gonzales. “One of the best things you can do if they are struggling is to reach out to their peers to make sure they have peer support.”

He also cautions parents to rethink the platforms they let their children on.

“There’s plenty of age-appropriate apps and things that they can look at without having something so spontaneous and graphic that could do psychological damage to your child,” said Dr. Gonzales.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 24-hour Kern Behavioral Health crisis hotline at 1-800-991-5272. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.