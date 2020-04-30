Grove, McCarthy agree: Let regions decide when to re-open their local economies

Two leading Republican legislators who represent portions of Kern County and Central California released statements this week addressing questions about the appropriate timing for a reopening of the regional economy.

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, the state senate’s minority leader, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, both said local jurisdictions, including states, should have the leeway to re-open as they see fit.

Their statements, responses to KGET’s request for comment, follow efforts this week by the City of Taft to repair for a potential re-opening — efforts that were nixed, for the time being, by the Kern County Department of Public Health.

“Kern County is different than Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Barbara counties,” Grove said in a statement to KGET. “This shelter in place order should not be a one size fits all approach. Local governments should have the flexibility and discretion to reopen the economy in their respective regions. Something that works in Bakersfield, Taft, Ridgecrest or even Tehachapi won’t work in Los Angeles.

“We’re all different, but the economic impacts and social consequences of this shelter in place are very real. We must allow for our local flexibility, or local electeds, to make decisions about what’s best for their region so that we can safely open up our economy in less impacted areas.”

McCarthy reached some of the same conclusions.



“We should not attempt to apply a one-size-fits-all solution across our 50 states,” McCarthy said in a statement released through his office. “Instead, plans to reopen our communities must identify sufficient local PPE inventory – especially for our health care providers – and ensure that our local medical system remains prepared for future cases.

“In keeping with the guidance already released by the administration through a phase-based approach, state and local leaders should work together to make decisions on when and how to re-open their economies.”