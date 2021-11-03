Groups of upset parents protested the vaccine mandate across Bakersfield

-Greenfield Union School District protest video below-

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents have voiced their frustrations about the vaccine mandate in schools since it was first announced and the protests aren’t letting up.



Upset parents have gone to school board meetings across Kern county. They parents have said they want a choice not a mandate. But there were multiple groups protesting the vaccine mandate throughout the day.

A Christian group of parents and children protested the school vaccine mandate in Downtown Bakersfield. They called the protest, the Jericho March.

Photo by KGET17 Reporter Marco Torrez

“Joshua fought the battle of Jericho and the walls came tumbling down,” Flor Hull a Jericho March organizer said. “We want the walls of division down, the walls of racism down, we want walls of even the churches down. We want the judges to be fair and judge wisely according to God and the truth.”

The group walked through Downtown Bakersfield praying at different locations like the police station, the liberty bell, and at the courts. Their last stop was at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

“The right to choose, being able to choose for your kids, I think it just comes down to that,” Lillian Lopez another Jericho March organizer said. “Parents make good decisions when it comes to their kids. That’s all we want.”

Photo by KGET17 Reporter Marco Torrez

Some of the parents said they’ll also participate at the Greenfield Union School District protest whether or not their kids are in the district.

“We’re going to show up and we’re going to show the board that parents and grandparents and just concerned people are there to protect their rights,” Kathleen Thomas a parent at the Jericho March said.

Video of anti-vaccine protest at Greenfield Union School District

Dozens of upset parents showed up to the Greenfield Union School District to ask for a choice instead being forced to give their children the COVID vaccine.



The parents held signs to protest the vaccine mandate for their kids even though an opt out option will be available, unless the legislature changes that.

Photo by KGET17 Reporter Marco Torrez

Students don’t have to take the vaccine if parents apply for an exemption and get it approved.

“We have rights and they should respect those rights, you know we have the freedom to choose our health regardless to vaccine or not vaccine,” Maria Triado a parent of children from the district said. “It’s your choice, we are not against the vaccine here today we are here because we have freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom to choose if we want to have it or not.”