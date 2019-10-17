Group to hold ‘anti-impeachment’ rally in support of President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local historian plans to hold a rally Thursday in Bakersfield in support of President Donald Trump.

The event is being called an anti-impeachment rally and is being organized by local author Dr. Craig Luther.

The group plans to line up along California Avenue near the Barnes & Noble at 3 p.m. with signs and flags protesting the impeachment investigation into the President.

The event in Bakersfield is one of many similar events happening across the country, including one scheduled at U.S. Capitol.