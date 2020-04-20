Group protests proposal for opening ICE detention centers in McFarland

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A group of McFarland residents protested a proposal to open new GEO immigration detention facilities.

The GEO Group is looking to convert two prisons into detention centers that would house 1,400 immigrants.

The group is called GEO Out of McFarland. They say the decision is pushed back, especially at a time when people can’t congregate or gather in large groups.

Advocates said they are standing up against ICE and GEO after the opening of two new detention centers has been proposed. They argue the opening of the ICE detention centers would be a threat to undocumented living nearby.

A GEO Group spokesperson told 17 News Sunday evening those “unfounded allegations are meant to create panic in the community without any basis in fact.”

In late February, the McFarland Planning Commission ruled against the GEO Group’s plan, but has since filed an appeal.

The protest comes ahead of a city council meeting scheduled for April 23 where public comments will be heard and the council could possibly take action on the appeal.

A GEO Group spokesperson sent 17 News this statement: