Group protests county plan for homeless center in Delano building that serves disabled people

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A local group is asking the county to be better when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable citizens, specifically people with developmental disabilities.

Last night, the Delano Guardians held a press conference demonstrating against a county proposal to place the homeless in the same building that serves people with disabilities through the the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled.

Members of the organization also spoke during this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Delano Guardians say the plan puts clients’ health and safety at risk. The group is calling on Supervisor Couch to rethink the proposal and come up with an alternative location.

Under the proposal, a housing shelter would operate in the evening and would not conflict with the operating hours of the DADD.