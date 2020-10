BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group prayer for Tuesday’s election is being held on Monday night by 88.3 Life FM and Joseph Castro.

The prayer will be held at around 7 p.m. in the parking lot at the Walmart store located at 8400 Rosedale Hwy. A notice for the event says they want to pray for the country and the outcome of the election.

For more information about the event, visit the 88.3 Life FM Facebook page.