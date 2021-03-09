Group pays for billboards in Kansas asking for help in case of missing California City boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A group that follows cases involving child victims has paid for two billboards in Wichita, Kan., asking for information regarding missing California City boys Orrin and Orson West.

Freddie Johnson of Warriors for Children Organization said there are plans to put up two more billboards next week. Johnson said the loosely-organized group is composed mostly of YouTubers who seek out cases where they can attempt to help children “who are victims of injustice.”

Johnson said members of the group have also helped with search efforts for the West boys and sent $500 to a billboard company to put up billboards in the Bakersfield area.

It’s been more than two-and-a-half-months since the boys, 3 and 4, went missing from their California City home. Bakersfield police have taken over the case, and the FBI and other agencies are involved.