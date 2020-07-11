Group of Wasco farm workers picket against United Farm Workers recruitment efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local factory workers are rallying against a local union, saying they don’t want to be recruited.

A group of workers from Primex Farms picketed outside the headquarters of the United Farm Workers Union in Delano.

They said the union has been trying to recruit and organize at Primex, and they don’t want them there.

Two weeks ago, workers at the pistachio plant went on strike to advocate for safer working conditions and better benefits after 31 of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

The UFW then accused Primex of calling employees back to work even after testing positive.

Protesters said the UFW is not the way to go.