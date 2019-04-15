Group of Bakersfield students in Paris as Notre Dame Cathedral fire rages

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A group of students from Independence and Stockdale high schools were in Paris Monday as a massive fire raged through Notre Dame Cathedral, toppling a spire from the historic structure visited by millions of tourists each year.

Grant Bingham, an Independence High teacher along for the trip, said their group of 26 visited the cathedral in the morning and were across the river by the time it caught fire in the evening. He said all students and staff were fine.

Bingham said the group was visiting France for an educational trip with students who study French at Stockdale and Independence high schools.

