Group marches through Downtown Bakersfield to ‘Save Our Children’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of residents are making their voices heard against child sex trafficking.

The group gathered in Downtown Bakersfield on Saturday for a march to “Save Our Children.”

Organizers say children being trafficked is something Kern County residents should turn a blind eye to.

“Everybody needs to be aware. They need to know this is going on. A child is taken every 26 seconds, that’s a lot. We just want the community to know this is really going on here in Kern County,” event organizer Jennifer Miller said.

The group marched two miles around Bakersfield. They say they will hold another march on Aug. 22 but have not determined a location.