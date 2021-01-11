Group looking to award funds to nonprofits for projects improving literacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Junior League of Bakersfield plans to award funding to other Kern nonprofits that have projects to help improve literacy.

“We want to help fellow local nonprofits give the gift of reading to children in our community,” said a news release from the group. “We are looking to support your project to achieve that goal and can offer trained volunteers along with our funding to make it possible.”

To learn more about the grants and apply for funding, click here. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 22.