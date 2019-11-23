Group knocks on doors to highlight possible Valley fever symptoms

Locals gathered Friday afternoon for a canvassing event aiming to combat the Valley fever epidemic in the community.

The participants — known as fungus finders Friday — are part of the Valley Fever Awareness and Resources organization prepared and gathered materials for the event.

They walked, knocked on doors and talked to folks who live in construction area at the corner of California Avenue and Easton Drive.

They do it once a month to educate the community and try to prevent future cases of Valley fever.

“We leave them information and make sure that they know about Valley fever, what the symptoms are so that if they become sick, if they become ill, then they can be diagnosed quickly,” executive director of Valley Fever Awareness and Resources, Julie Solis said.