Group holds birthday celebration for missing Orrin West

The 2 boys have been missing for 230 days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday marked 230 days since Orson and Orrin West were reported missing from their home in California City.

And while community members search for answers, they held a birthday celebration for Orrin who turned 5 years old on Wednesday.

Orrin and Orson West were named Cincere and Classic West at birth. Their adoptive parents changed their names.

A crowd gathered at Skateland in South Bakersfield for the celebration, keeping hope alive of finding the boys.

“We’re fighting for answers, we’re still looking for the missing boys. We’re keeping the hopes alive,” Rosanna Wills, a relative, said. “We just want to bring the boys home, find them. It’s been almost eight months, and still nothing.”

A reward of $125,000 is available for information that leads to finding Orrin and Orson West. They have been missing since Dec. 21, 2020.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.